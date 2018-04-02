At this New Jersey college, you can take Springsteen 101

Bruce Springsteen and his albums are a way of life for devout fans, and now the Boss is actually an academic subject! Leave it to a New Jersey college to green light a course on one of Jersey's favorite sons and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer.

A Rider University professor of popular music is offering 'Unpacking Bruce Springsteen' for the upcoming fall 2018 semester. Stephen Allen tells the student-run publication "Rider News" that he sees Springsteen as a 'curator', with roots in the music of the ’50s and the ’60s. Allen says to prep for teaching a course on Bruce's music and its impact, he listened to two Springsteen albums a day for about a year.

The professor also became a frequent visitor of the Bruce Springsteen archive at Monmouth University. It's all part of Professor Allen's passion, as he's co-designed a new B.A. in Popular Music at Rider University. (Rider students also can enroll in courses on 'The Music of the Beatles', 'The Music of Radiohead' and 'A History of Pop and Rock Music'.)

Springsteen himself has been keeping busy. He's announced a new, limited edition box set being released in May. There's also his extended run on Broadway, as his intimate show now will run through mid-December.

Proud Jersey Girl Erin Vogt’s first reporting gig involved her Fisher Price tape recorder. As a wife and momma of two kiddies, she firmly believes that life’s too short to drink bad coffee. A fan of the beach, Dave Grohl and karma, in no particular order.