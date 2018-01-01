At least 3 shot in Long Branch — suspect in custody

Thinkstock

LONG BRANCH — At least three people were shot in Long Branch late Sunday night or early Monday morning, as most of New Jersey rang in the New Year.

A law enforcement source with knowledge of the investigation confirmed the shootings to New Jersey 101.5 in the early-morning hours Monday, as the investigation in the area of Wall Street remained active. A suspect was in custody, the source said.

Messages spread quickly on Twitter claiming the shooter used an AK-47 or similar weapon, some citing screenshots of services that transcribe police scanner communications. However, those communications are often based on initial, unconfirmed impressions of emergency incidents. The law enforcement source could not immediately confirm whether those reports were true.

UPDATE: Video of the Long Branch shooting scene. pic.twitter.com/TVJDTn7Da7 — The Lakewood Scoop (@LakewoodScoop) January 1, 2018

In addition, one person died in a stabbing in Asbury Park the same night.