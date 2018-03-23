Ask Senate President Steve Sweeney … anything … at NJ 101.5

Steve Sweeney will join New Jersey 101.5's Eric Scott for "Ask the Senate President" at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

In the tradition of New Jersey 101.5's long-running " Ask the Governor " series, the program will give residents the chance to ask one of the state's highest-ranking officials their questions — about policy, politics or their day-to-day struggles with government. It's a chance to cut through the bureaucracy and get immediate answers.

State Senate President Sweeney, though of the same party as new Gov. Phil Murphy, may be the best hope for residents worried the governor will raise their taxes with an ambitious budget full of progressive priorities. Sweeney calls many of Murphy's tax proposals an " absolute last resort " and has signaled reluctance on several Murphy agenda items.

The program will be aired live on New Jersey 101.5 FM, NJ1015.com at this post, and via Facebook Live on New Jersey 101.5's page .

Sweeney will be taking your calls at 800-283-1015 — but the phone lines fill up quickly. Fortunately, that's not the only way to get your question heard:

Follow New Jersey 101.5 on Facebook . We'll start our Live Video of Ask The Governor at 7 p.m. there, as well as in this post — tell us in the comments what you'd like the state Senate president to address.

of Ask The Governor at 7 p.m. there, as well as in this post — tell us in the comments what you'd like the state Senate president to address. Tweet your questions to @NJ1015 during or ahead of the show. Selected Tweets will be featured on NJ1015.com as well.

Ahead of the program, leave your questions in the comments section below.

