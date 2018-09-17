Ask Sen. President Sweeney anything — Wednesday on NJ 101.5

Steve Sweeney will join New Jersey 101.5's Eric Scott for "Ask the Senate President" at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

In the tradition of New Jersey 101.5's long-running " Ask the Governor " series, the program will give residents the chance to ask one of the state's highest-ranking officials their questions — about policy, politics or their day-to-day struggles with government. It's a chance to cut through the bureaucracy and get immediate answers.

Last time Sweeney was on our air, he said New Jersey residents need to ask how much government they really want — and pushed back against many of Gov. Phil Murphy's ambitious tax proposals .

The program will be aired live on New Jersey 101.5 FM, NJ1015.com at this post, and via Facebook Live on New Jersey 101.5's page .

Sweeney will be taking your calls at 800-283-1015 — but the phone lines fill up quickly. Fortunately, that's not the only way to get your question heard:

Follow New Jersey 101.5 on Facebook . We'll start our Live Video of Ask The Governor at 7 p.m. there, as well as in this post — tell us in the comments what you'd like the state Senate president to address.

Tweet your questions to @NJ1015 during or ahead of the show. Selected Tweets will be featured on NJ1015.com as well.

Ahead of the program, leave your questions in the comments section below.

