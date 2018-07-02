The Jersey Shore just had a massive, one-day influx of giant jelly fish, pirates and so many mer-folk. The fourth annual Asbury Park Mermaid Promenade unfolded on Saturday along the boardwalk on a busy, pre-July Fourth weekend.

In years past, the celebratory stroll was held in August. This was my family's second outing at the parade and we're already planning for next summer.(In the photo above, it's me, my husband, our daughters, my mom and my young nephew.)

Wondering what it's like for a family to get ready? Here's a video recap of our journey, from costume inspiration to sweltering yet sunny parade day.

Be sure to check out an extensive Asbury Park Mermaid roundup by our own 'mer-historian' of sorts, Bill Doyle. He's been attending the festivities for the past three years, capturing the creative costumes among sea lovers of all ages.

And, if you're serious about crossing off this Shore bucket list item, follow the Promenade page on Facebook for updates.

Proud Jersey Girl Erin Vogt's first reporting gig involved her Fisher Price tape recorder. As a wife and momma of two kiddies, she firmly believes that life's too short to drink bad coffee. A fan of the beach, Dave Grohl and karma, in no particular order.

