Asbestos found on Woodbridge elementary school books, desks

WOODBRIDGE — The Indiana Avenue School was temporarily closed after asbestos was detected in four classrooms and the school’s media center, the second environmental issue at the school this month.

Students at the school in the Iselin section of Woodbridge started attending class at the Iselin Middle School on Wednesday and will continue there on a split schedule the rest of the week, according to a note on the school's website .

Test results posted on the district website of samples taken on March 22 showed the substance was found on samples from books, desk surfaces, and on a bookcase near a vent.

Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral resistant to heat and corrosion and was once widely used in buildings and in automobiles, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) . It is now considered a health hazard that can cause cancer of the lungs.

At the end of February, the school was closed for several days after mold was discovered and removed, according to NJ.com . All classrooms were tested for mold and asbestos with an extensive cleaning process that included the removal of some paint on walls plus ceilings, tiles, and windows.

The school has an enrollment of nearly 600 students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .

