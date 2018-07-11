The once popular clothing chain Annie Sez will be closing its doors as the company shifts in a new direction.

The parent company of Annie Sez announced it will be converting many of its stores to the Mandee chain while some stores will be closed, according to a report on NorthJersey.com.

On its website and Facebook page, the chain has a "thank you" graphic.

"It has been a pleasure to serve you since our very first store in 1974," the image says. "Thank you for the wonderful memories."

The Chief Executive Officer of YM Inc., the parent company, told NorthJersey.com that the "Mandee's concept is working so much better than Annie Sez." There are currently 66 Mandee stores and 12 Annie Sez stores, including four in New Jersey.

The New Jersey Annie Sez locations include:

225 Allwood & Route 3 West in Clifton

150 Route 9 North in Englishtown

165 Route 4 in Paramus

311 Pompton Ave. in Paramus

Mandee locations across New Jersey include:

4051 Route 9 in Howell

1 Premium Outlet Boulevard in Tinton Falls

597 route 18 South in East Brunswick

733 Route 72 West in Manahawken

3071 Route 35 in Hazlet

561 Route 1 and Plainfield in Edison

291 Woodbridge Center Drive in Woodbridge

651 Kapkowski Rd. Suite 0240 in Elizabeth

270 Kearny Ave. in Kearny

790 route 3 West in Clifton