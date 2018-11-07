What started as an emotional moment when Artie Lange announced on my New Jersey 101.5's show that he was going into rehab , immediately turned into laughter — because that's what Artie does.

When City Of Angels founder Kevin Meara talked of speaking to President Trump about opioids at the National Summit in Washington DC, Artie talked about roasting Donald Trump on Comedy Central.

When I mentioned that "Reverend" Bob Levy going into rehab with him would be like "The Odd Couple," Artie came back with the best Walter Matthau impression I've ever heard.

Artie also revealed his sorrow about comedian Mitch Hedberg and his regret at not trying to get him into rehab. Check out the complete hour of Artie Lange from Monday night's show on New Jersey 101.5.

