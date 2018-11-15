Artie Lange coming out of rehab for Cherry Hill show

When Artie Lange announced on New Jersey 101.5 that he was going into rehab , he had been performing at comedy clubs all over New Jersey. One of those dates was Nov. 24 at the Cherry Hill Crowne Plaza with Reverend Bob Levy, Eric Potts and myself.

Well, Artie's been getting treatment for the last couple of weeks and is doing so well that he will be able to come out on Nov. 24 and perform. He may even touch on all the things he talked about when he was here. Whatever he touches on will be hysterical!

Artie Lange is the perfect way to spend the Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend. You've already spent time with your friends and family. See Artie then on Sunday. Get your tickets here .

