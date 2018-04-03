‘Arrested Idol’, battle of the Bad Boys

The news of a Newark teen leading police on a chase then singing the theme song from COPS is everywhere today. Here's Dan Alexander's story on it.

I'm more than a little disappointed that this kid didn't fully commit to the song. If you're going to sing Bad Boys while being arrested then sing the whole thing! Don't just give a few lines! No judges are going to be impressed by that.

Reminded me of the guy who once sang Queen's entire "Bohemian Rhapsody" from the back of a squad car. Now THAT was commitment.

Not fully committed to his song but very personable with his arresting officers was the guy who busted out Pearl Jam's Even Flow while in handcuffs.

Who sang it best? Here are our three contenders. Scroll down for the poll where you can pick the winner.

