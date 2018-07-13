Arrest made after NJ woman’s body found chopped up, burned

VINELAND — A man was arrested in connection with the death of Tonya Cook, the 24-year-old woman whose body was dismembered, set on fire and left in the woods.

State Police said Dennis Parrish, 52, of Vineland was arrested on Thursday at an Absecon hotel. He was taken to the Cumberland County Jail and charged with desecration of human remains and moving human remains. He was not charged with homicide.

The body of Cook, also of Vineland, was found by a passerby on July 2 in a wooded area off Banks Road near Lummistown Road in Lawrence Township in Cumberland County. The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office posted a $1,000 reward for information leading to the detection and conviction of the people responsible for Cook's death.

Police did not disclose other details about the slaying or the motive.

A candlelight vigil was held Thursday night in Cedarville for Cook, according to a GoFundMe page created by her brother.