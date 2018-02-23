If you thought the school shooting in Parkland, Florida could not have been more unthinkable, think again. It came out late Thursday that the armed guard assigned to protect that school by the Broward County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Scot Peterson, failed miserably to do his job and stood by while children were murdered.

Sheriff Scott Israel held a press conference to delivery the stunning news. Through interviews with Peterson himself, security footage and witness accounts, it was determined that the deputy was well aware an attack was underway and did absolutely nothing to stop it. When Nikolas Cruz opened fired, Scot Peterson rushed to Building 12 where most of the carnage would unfold.

But he never went in.

He took up a position outside the building then did nothing for four minutes. It was during those four minutes that 17 people were gunned down in hallways and classrooms. Imagine it. He already knew what was happening inside the building. He no doubt heard the gunshots as he cowered outside. He did nothing.

An armed, trained deputy assigned to protect the school...did...nothing.

Sheriff Israel says, "I'm devastated. Sick to my stomach. There are no words. These families lost their children. We lost coaches. I've been to the funeral, I've been to the homes. I've been to the vigils. It's just...there are no words."

He went on to say when asked what Peterson should have done when gunfire erupted, "Addressed the killer. Killed the killer."

Peterson chose to resign after being suspended without pay pending an investigation.

Should that be the end of it? This is a sworn law enforcement officer who was completely derelict in his duties, cowering outside the scene of an active shooting where kids were being executed. Is it enough to let him resign? Is there something more that should be done? I wonder if police misconduct could cover this, because it seems to me when someone who chooses to wear a badge and takes an oath to protect fails in this way there ought to be criminal charges. We will never know how many lives were lost that Peterson could have saved.

Something else also needs to be said. President Trump and many others think the solution to school shootings is to arm teachers. We talked about this on the show yesterday and the majority of callers saw this as a bad solution. How much worse does this so-called solution seem now when a trained, sworn, armed deputy who was assigned to protect a school froze? And we expect a language arts teacher who never wanted to sign up for a career in law enforcement to handle this? Imagine switching mental gears from teaching how to write an essay to drawing a concealed weapon and entering into a gun battle in a matter of 10 seconds. The deputy who made it his life's work couldn't even handle it. We expect teachers to take this on?

More from New Jersey 101.5