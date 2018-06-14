"Any gesture, any written, verbal or physical act, or any electronic communication, whether it be a single incident or a series of incidents, that is reasonably perceived as being motivated either by any actual or perceived characteristic, such as race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, or a mental, physical or sensory disability, or by any other distinguishing characteristic, that takes place on school property, at any school-sponsored function, on a school bus, or off school grounds [...] that substantially disrupts or interferes with the orderly operation of the school or the rights of other students and that:

"a. a reasonable person should know, under the circumstances, will have the effect of physically or emotionally harming a student or damaging the student's property [...]

"b. has the effect of insulting or demeaning any student or group of students; or

"c. creates a hostile educational environment for the student by interfering with a student's education or by severely or pervasively causing physical or emotional harm to the student."