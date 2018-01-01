Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Are parents spending too much money helping their adult kids?

By Joe Cutter January 1, 2018 6:40 PM
man holding a purse with money closeup
Thinkstock

A new CreditCards.com survey finds parents are participating big-time in helping adult children with their finances.

CreditCards.com Senior Industry Analyst Matt Schultz says roughly 3 in 4 parents are helping adults kids with living expenses or debt.

Schultz says cell phone expenses top the list, followed by student loans, auto loans and medical bills.

“It stands to reason that student loans would be a common thing to get help with because that is such a crushing debt load that so many people have. And it stand to reason that if these kids need help, that the most likely place that they are going to get that help is the Bank of Mom and Dad.”

About 80 percent of the parents in the survey living in the northeast said that they had assisted with living expenses, compared to only 72 percent in the south.

“There is no great secret that life in the northeast is expensive, so maybe it is not that surprising that more folks in that area would be looking for help.”

Schultz says the lesson here is that parents need to “teach their kid how to manage their finances, and how to live within their means.”

“And that is important, not only to set a course for the kids, but it is also important to help mom and dad stay on track for retirement, which is a big issue for most Americans.

Also on New Jersey 101.5:

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Joe Cutter is the afternoon news anchor for New Jersey 101.5

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: | Category: Money & Business | New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM