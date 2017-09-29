Are marriage proposals getting out of control?

I read with interest and excitement the story of the man who proposed to his emergency nurse girlfriend while being wheeled in on a stretcher feigning a serious illness. I thought: Wow!! Can't wait to see the next amazing proposal someone dreams up!!!

While I thought it was one of the most creative and unique proposals I had ever heard another thought occurred to me: Are we done yet? That's not to say that I think we should take the fun out of proposals, but are things getting a little out of control?

An emergency room nurse who believes that her peanut allergy-suffering boyfriend could possibly be in the throes of a life-threatening attack would be relieved to see that he was OK and she's certainly be shocked, but is that what proposals have come to? Is it all about scaring the s--t out of the person you love most in the world so you can get it all up on You Tube and go viral?

I've heard stories of women who thought they were about to be attacked, mugged, or arrested, watch their boyfriends get down on one knee only to find out it was in fact a proposal.

I have a close relative who watched her boyfriend hand her a bouquet of helium balloons with a huge rock of a diamond ring attached--only to watch him do a fake "letting-go accident" and the ring float up into the sky. She shrieked and sobbed until he finally produced the real ring. What was the point of that?

Are we not gonna stop till a guy takes a woman to a Mexican drug cartel and just as she's about to be beheaded, he takes the knee? Could it be time for us to go back to the old fashion sweet simple romantic proposals?

Maybe it's time to go back to the real meaningful proposals. The ones that honor the serious statement you're making and the serious commitment you're entering into-- The kind that are private and personal and not attended by crowds of onlookers, first responders or viewed by millions on YouTube.

