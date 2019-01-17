App lets Newark Airport passengers to have food delivered to their gate

Travelers at Newark Liberty International, LaGuardia and portions of John F. Kennedy International Airports can now order food through a new dining app that delivers orders directly to their gate.

The app is called AtYourGate and it's available at Terminals A and B at Newark Liberty, Terminal B at LaGuardia and Terminal 7 at JFK.

CEO and founder, P-J Mastracchio says the app allows passengers, airport employees and flight crews to order food and retail items from inside the airport. Then the staff at AtYourGate shops for those items and hand delivers them to the passenger gate, the break room or to the flight crew.

The app has been used at the airports for almost a year. To date, AtYourGate has done over 16,000 deliveries at five airports in the country.

Mastracchio said Jersey Mike's, Wendy's, Manchu Wok, Auntie Anne's, Famous Famiglia Pizzeria, Sora Sushi Bar, Qdoba Mexican Eats and Dunkin are all big sellers at Newark Airport.

Customers at LaGuardia can order from Kingside Bar, 5 Boroughs Food Emporium, Irving Farm Coffee Roasters and more. Terminal 7 patrons at JFK can make a purchase from Burger Joint and Apartment 7B Deli.

There are some retail items that are delivered at San Diego Airport. Things like lipstick and other makeup will be hand delivered to passengers upon ordering. Magazines, neck pillows and candy are also common purchases. The airports on the east coast, however, only do food for now.

Delivery is quick from the time you place an order, usually between 20 and 30 minutes, said Mastracchio. "The customers get five notifications throughout the delivery process: the order's been received, being prepared, picked up, on its way and we're here."

He said the app is super convenient, especially for Port Authority airports in New York and New Jersey. Passengers love it. They can get to their gate, sit down, plug in their devices and phone, wait for their boarding process to begin and relax, all while AtYourGate employees shop for them.

He said employees are on limited breaks as well so the app really helps cut down on time.

The app is available for download through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store . New Jersey and New York travelers can qualify for free delivery on their first purchase by entering the promotion code AYGFREE. .

