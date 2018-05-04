Why should people who do not have children or whose children are grown or who choose to leave the kids home have to deal with loud rowdy kids who are either not supervised or who will not be tamed? Would anyone blame a restaurant for having a “watch your kids” policy? Or even a “no kids” policy. It’s up to a business to decide what is best for its bottom line and if restricting and/or prohibiting kids is what’s best, then so be it. The same should apply to any other any other business. When a New Jersey restaurant sent out this notice asking people to be mindful when they bring kids into the restaurant, it caused quite a stir.