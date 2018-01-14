Another South Jersey diner damaged by fire

RUNNEMEDE — The second diner in South Jersey in three days was damaged by fire on Saturday.

Flames broke out at the Philly Diner and Sports Bar on the Black Horse Pike in Runnemede around 8 p.m., according to 6 ABC Action News. Video of the fire shows flames coming from the roof of the diner.

The diner, on its social media joked they planned to open on Sunday morning and that the Eagles playoff win causing the fire. “The place was so hot we actually sparked a fire,” the post said. A woman who answered the phone on Sunday morning said they were open and having a good morning in terms of the number of customers being served.

More after the tweet

Due to some unfortunate circumstances, we will not be opening for the remainder of the night. But we WILL be back bright and early at 6:00am Sunday morning. As always…….GO EAGLES!! The place was so hot we actually sparked a fire! — Phily Diner and Sport Bar (@PhilySportBar) January 14, 2018

A fire late Wednesday also damaged the Country Town Diner in Berlin. Police said the restaurant on the White Horse Pike was closed at the time and unoccupied.

Both fires remain under investigation

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on