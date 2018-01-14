Contact Us
Another South Jersey diner damaged by fire

By Dan Alexander January 14, 2018 9:08 AM
RUNNEMEDE — The second diner in South Jersey in three days was damaged by fire on Saturday.

Flames broke out at the Philly Diner and Sports Bar on the Black Horse Pike in Runnemede around 8 p.m., according to 6 ABC Action News. Video of the fire shows flames coming from the roof of the diner.

The diner, on its social media joked they planned to open on Sunday morning and that the Eagles playoff win causing the fire. “The place was so hot we actually sparked a fire,” the post said.  A woman who answered the phone on Sunday morning said they were open and having a good morning in terms of the number of customers being served.

A fire late Wednesday also damaged the Country Town Diner in Berlin. Police said the restaurant on the White Horse Pike was closed at the time and unoccupied.

Both fires remain under investigation

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ 

