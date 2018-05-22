Another Princeton groping case reported

PRINCETON — The butt grabber might be back in Princeton.

An incident on Saturday in the parking lot of the Santander Bank on Nassau Street is the latest in a series of similar incidents dating back to 2015, according to Princeton police. However, police did not say if they are all related.

A woman who told police she was walking to work around 10 a.m. reported that a man grabbed her buttocks "very aggressively with both hands," causing her pants to partially come down.

The man was described as a Hispanic man in his 20s, standing 5 foot, 3 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a plain gray hooded sweatshirt, faded black jeans, and black sneakers with white socks, according to a description issued by police. A similar description was issued by police in earlier incidents.

Last August a minor reported being groped on Mercer Street, while a woman was groped in April 2016.

Princeton Police asked anyone with information about Saturday's incident to call 609-931-2100, ext. 1834.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ.

More from New Jersey 101.5: