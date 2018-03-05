District shuts down amid threat to ‘shoot up’ Jersey schools

BAYONNE — Another New Jersey school district is closed because of an online threat.

A threat posted to Twitter last Friday but only brought to the attention of Bayonne Police on Sunday threatened to "shoot up" all Bayonne public schools on Monday, according Mayor Jimmy Davis and a message from Superintendent Michael Wanko .

The initial plan was to increase the presence of police and administration at all 12 schools. But after being told by police at 6:40 a.m. that the threat "has yet to be discredited," Wanko called off classes, officials said.

Bayonne Police Chief Drew Sisk at a press conference on Monday morning said a similar threat to Friday's was made via a Snapchat account on Monday. The Hudson County Sheriff's Office, Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office and State Police are involved in the investigationm according to Sisk.

Wanko expected school to be held on Tuesday with a significant increase in police presence, but said Sisk and law enforcement have the final call.

A screenshot of the message posted by TAP into Plainfield said the shootings would start with the Henry Harris School and end at Bayonne High School. Sisk said the the Twitter account that posted the initial threat was deleted right after the message was sent.

Threats have been made to New Jersey schools on a daily basis since the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 people. Schools have increased security with some bringing in armed off duty police officers.

Several students have been found to behind the threats and charged.

The Franklin Township district in Gloucester County was closed on Friday along with Delsea Regional High School and Middle School because of a threat emailed to a teacher in the early morning hours. A police investigation determined the threat was written by a 10-year-old student.

