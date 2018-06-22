Another New Jersey house for sale that’s older than the US

The last property we highlighted was for sale for over $1 million, but this week we have one that’s more affordable: $450,000.

Usually when realtors refer to a home as “colonial” they’re referring to a style, but, in this case, calling it a colonial identifies when it was built. The home is said to date to around 1773, making it older than the United States. The home is in Union, New Jersey.

See the gallery below.

According to the home’s description, the floors are approximately 250 years old and the chandelier is 200 years old. There are also five wood burning fireplaces in the four bedroom home; it’s about 2,800 square feet, which is a pretty big house for that era.

