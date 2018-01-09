Another morning of delays for NJ Transit

NJ Transit train (Megan Weston)

TRENTON — For the third workday in a row, NJ Transit canceled more trains on Tuesday morning.

According to NJ Transit’s Twitter accounts for each of its lines, another 13 trains had been canceled as of 9:00 a.m.

NEC train #3827, the 8:28am from PSNY is CANCELLED, due to mechanical problems.

NJCL train #3502 the 7:04am from So Amboy is cancelled due to an operational issue.

NEC train #3838 the 10:41am from Trenton is CANCELLED, due to operational issues. Customers may use train #3840, the 11:28am from Trenton.

NEC train #3930, the 8:11am from Trenton is CANCELLED, due to operational issues. Customers may use train #3932, the 8:26am from Trenton.

RVL train #5416 the 6:53am from Raritan is cancelled due to an operational issue. Customers to train #5714 the 6:47am from Raritan.

NEC train #5822, the 7:05am from New Brunswick is CANCELLED, due to operational issues.

RVL train #5416, the 6:51 a.m. from Raritan, is canceled due to an operational issue. Customers were directed to train #5420, the 7:14 a.m. from Raritan.

NJCL train #3502, the 7:04 a.m. from South Amboy, is canceled due to an operational issue; customers to train #3504, the 7:37 a.m. from South Amboy.

NEC train #3700, the 5:01 a.m. from Jersey Avenue, is canceled due to a switch problem; customers to train #3702, the 5:26 a.m. from Jersey Ave.

M&E train #6610, the 5:55 a.m. from Dover, is canceled due to an operational issue; customers to train #6612, the 6:09 a.m. from Dover.

NJCL train #3500, the 6:27 a.m. from South Amboy, is canceled due to an operational issue (later put back on the schedule and then cancelled) .

. NEC train #3811, the 4:51 a.m. from New York Penn Station, is canceled due to an operational issue; customers to train #3813, the 5:07 a.m. from NYPS.

NJCL train #3503, the 5:51am from NYPS, is cancelled due to an operational issue; customers to train #3217, the 6:20 a.m. from NYPS.

The 6:27 a.m. out of South Amboy on the North Jersey Coast Line, which had been canceled, was put back on the schedule but then wound up not operating.

Crowded train from Penn Station Newark (Megan Weston)

After canceling 15 trains on Monday morning, NJ Transit canceled another 12 during Monday afternoon’s commute, including five before 3:30 p.m.

NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith said this morning’s “annulled trains are a result of residual weather related equipment issues.”

On Monday morning, the agency blamed equipment sitting in two days of bitter cold for causing some of the delays.

Temperatures were around the freezing point on Monday, although there was some refreezing overnight heading towards Tuesday’s commute.

NJ school delayed openings for January 9, 2018

Seastreak resumed some service from Atlantic Highlands on Tuesday after ice-breaking tugboats broke up an ice field as thick as 15 inches. New York Waterway canceled service from Belford on Tuesday.

