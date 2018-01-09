Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Another morning of delays for NJ Transit

By Dan Alexander January 9, 2018 9:00 AM
NJ Transit train
NJ Transit train (Megan Weston)

TRENTON — For the third workday in a row, NJ Transit canceled more trains on Tuesday morning.

According to NJ Transit’s Twitter accounts for each of its lines, another 13 trains had been canceled as of 9:00 a.m.

  • NEC train #3827, the 8:28am from PSNY is CANCELLED, due to mechanical problems.
  • NJCL train #3502 the 7:04am from So Amboy is cancelled due to an operational issue.
  • NEC train #3838 the 10:41am from Trenton is CANCELLED, due to operational issues. Customers may use train #3840, the 11:28am from Trenton.
  • NEC train #3930, the 8:11am from Trenton is CANCELLED, due to operational issues. Customers may use train #3932, the 8:26am from Trenton.
  • RVL train #5416 the 6:53am from Raritan is cancelled due to an operational issue. Customers to train #5714 the 6:47am from Raritan.
  • NEC train #5822, the 7:05am from New Brunswick is CANCELLED, due to operational issues.
  • RVL train #5416, the 6:51 a.m. from Raritan, is canceled due to an operational issue. Customers were directed to train #5420, the 7:14 a.m. from Raritan.
  • NJCL train #3502, the 7:04 a.m. from South Amboy, is canceled due to an operational issue; customers to train #3504, the 7:37 a.m. from South Amboy.
  • NEC train #3700, the 5:01 a.m. from Jersey Avenue, is canceled due to a switch problem; customers to train #3702, the 5:26 a.m. from Jersey Ave.
  • M&E train #6610, the 5:55 a.m. from Dover, is canceled due to an operational issue; customers to train #6612, the 6:09 a.m. from Dover.
  • NJCL train #3500, the 6:27 a.m. from South Amboy, is canceled due to an operational issue (later put back on the schedule and then cancelled).
  • NEC train #3811, the 4:51 a.m. from New York Penn Station, is canceled due to an operational issue; customers to train #3813, the 5:07 a.m. from NYPS.
  • NJCL train #3503, the 5:51am from NYPS, is cancelled due to an operational issue; customers to train #3217, the 6:20 a.m. from NYPS.

The 6:27 a.m. out of South Amboy on the North Jersey Coast Line, which had been canceled, was put back on the schedule but then wound up not operating.

Crowded train from Penn Station Newark
Crowded train from Penn Station Newark (Megan Weston)

After canceling 15 trains on Monday morning, NJ Transit canceled another 12 during Monday afternoon’s commute, including five before 3:30 p.m.

NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith said this morning’s “annulled trains are a result of residual weather related equipment issues.”

On Monday morning, the agency blamed equipment sitting in two days of bitter cold for causing some of the delays.

Temperatures were around the freezing point on Monday, although there was some refreezing overnight heading towards Tuesday’s commute.

NJ school delayed openings for January 9, 2018

Seastreak resumed some service from Atlantic Highlands on Tuesday after ice-breaking tugboats broke up an ice field as thick as 15 inches. New York Waterway canceled service from Belford on Tuesday.

How will the new Penn Station project affect your commute? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ and be part of our Commuter Advisory Board.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: | Category: Commuter News | New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM