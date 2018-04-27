Another Jersey Shore town bans smoking on the beach

ASBURY PARK — Another Jersey Shore town has joined the list of those banning smoking on the beach.

Asbury Park's city council voted on Thursday to ban smoking from its mile-long beach, effective this coming season. Fines will be in place to enforce the ban, but the amount of the fine was not disclosed.

Mayor John Moor said the idea for a ban came after complaints from those who use the beach.

"We wanted to address the public health concerns as well help keep our beaches clean. The smoking ban will help eliminate the waste created by improperly discarded cigarettes that litter the sand and end up in our oceans, contaminating the water," Moor said in a statement.

Smoking will still be permitted on the boardwalk.

Karen Blumenfeld, executive director of the New Jersey-based GASP (Global Advisors on Smokefree Police) said the state's other smoke-free beaches include Avon-by-the-Sea, Barnegat Light Boro (from May 1 to Sept. 30), Belmar, Cape May Point, Long Beach (from May 20 to Oct. 1), Long Branch, Longport, Ocean Grove, Sea Girt, Somers Point, Spring Lake, Sunset Beach in Lower Township, and Upper Township. Point Pleasant Beach, North Wildwood, and Wildwood will be smoke-free for the first time in 2018.

Belmar, Seaside Park, and Spring Lake have both smoke-free beaches and boardwalks.

The Asbury Park Council also voted to ban bikes, skateboards, and roller skates from the boardwalk between 10 a.m. and midnight, and north of Sixth Avenue at all times. Use of those items is also prohibited near arcades, public walks, ramps, and sidewalks near the beachfront.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ.

More from New Jersey 101.5: