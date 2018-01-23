Another Jersey Girl leaving college over using ‘n’ word

Georgia Sate University’s Atlanta campus (GSU)

ATLANTA — A second New Jersey student has left a southern college over use of the “N-word” in her social media.

Atlanta television station WSB TV reported the message appeared on the “finsta” (Fake Instagram) account of 18-year-old Georgia State University’s women’s soccer player Natalia Martinez, and school officials were made aware on Friday.

A screenshot of the post by the Georgia State student newspaper The Signal shows a photo with the partial caption “I passed “n*******s.” The account has been deleted.

Finsta accounts are phony Instagram sites used by teens and young adults to post content to select people.

The school in a statement did not name Matrinez, but said after an investigation into whether she had violated GSU’s student-athlete code of conduct, she voluntarily withdrew from school on Monday.

Expelling NJ student for racist rant wrong, free-speech icons say

“She was not suspended from the university. The dean of students was aware of the incident and planned to reach out to initiate a conversation. She was not in violation of the university’s student code of conduct,” the statement read.

Martinez currently lives in Weston, Florida but was born in Elizabeth, according to a NJ.com screenshot of her bio from the GSU website. The bio has since been removed.

Another New Jersey teen, Harley Barber, returned to Marlton after her use of n-word multiple times in two video posted to her Instagram on Martin Luther King Day got her suspended from the University of Alabama.

