Another Jersey Girl leaving college over using ‘n’ word
ATLANTA — A second New Jersey student has left a southern college over use of the “N-word” in her social media.
Atlanta television station WSB TV reported the message appeared on the “finsta” (Fake Instagram) account of 18-year-old Georgia State University’s women’s soccer player Natalia Martinez, and school officials were made aware on Friday.
A screenshot of the post by the Georgia State student newspaper The Signal shows a photo with the partial caption “I passed “n*******s.” The account has been deleted.
Finsta accounts are phony Instagram sites used by teens and young adults to post content to select people.
The school in a statement did not name Matrinez, but said after an investigation into whether she had violated GSU’s student-athlete code of conduct, she voluntarily withdrew from school on Monday.
“She was not suspended from the university. The dean of students was aware of the incident and planned to reach out to initiate a conversation. She was not in violation of the university’s student code of conduct,” the statement read.
Martinez currently lives in Weston, Florida but was born in Elizabeth, according to a NJ.com screenshot of her bio from the GSU website. The bio has since been removed.
Another New Jersey teen, Harley Barber, returned to Marlton after her use of n-word multiple times in two video posted to her Instagram on Martin Luther King Day got her suspended from the University of Alabama.
