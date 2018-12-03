Teen girl groped in Princeton — the latest in years of incidents?

PRINCETON — A 15-year-old was grabbed in the buttocks on Friday afternoon but it's not clear if it's related to other similar cases in Princeton dating back to 2014.

In the most recent incident, the girl was grabbed by a man who ran up behind her in the area of Moore and Franklin Streets around 5:30 p.m., according to Princeton police. He then ran off. The teen was not injured.

Police said the man was dressed in dark clothing, but said there was no additional description available.

Police asked residents in the area of the incident to check their outdoor surveillance video for possible footage of the man.

There have been several similar incidents reported in Princeton. Police have released sketches of the suspects in those cases which both described a possibly Hispanic man in his 30s between 5 feet and 5 inches, and 5 feet and 8 inches.

The most recent groping incident was on May 22 in the parking lot of the Santander Bank on Nassau Street.

Police asked anyone with information on the latest incident to call 609-921-2100 ext.1840.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ