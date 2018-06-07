Another great weekend of comedy ahead

We're just off a huge weekend of comedy and we're at it again.

As you know, I've been enjoying performing on stage since competing to be "New York's Funniest Reporter." Not a bad showing as second runner-up! It's been a year of stand up performances across New Jersey from charity events to theaters to comedy club stages. And it's been a blast.

This weekend, I'll be joining Vinnie Brand for two performances at Bananas Comedy Club in Hasbrouck Heights on Saturday night. First show starts at 7:30pm and the late show starts at 10pm. If you haven't heard Vinnie's stand up set, you gotta get there. And I promise, for my part, no Muffin Joke.

Margaret Cho will be back at the Stress Factory this weekend performing her hilarious brand of comedy. She'll be calling into the morning show on Friday and I'll have a few tickets to giveaway. Not many though as she is a huge draw and may sell out fast! Here's a look at the last time she was in studio with me.

That's Jessica from #SpeakingMillennial filming the event. Thinking we'll book Margaret for a future podcast as well. In this interview, Margaret had just flown in from Tokyo and may have had a bit of jet-lag, so I ask her about food of course.

Get your tickets now for Friday or Saturday nights HERE!

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: