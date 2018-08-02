Another day with multiple NJ Transit train cancellations

NEWARK — It's another morning of cancelled trains for NJ Transit riders.

The cancellations continued on Thursday morning after a half-dozen trains were canceled during Wednesday's morning and afternoon commutes, according to counts of each line's Twitter account.

No explanations were offered for the Thursday cancellations. Earlier in the week NJ Transit blamed a combination of the installation and testing of positive train control braking equipment, which requires dedicated train crews to perform required testing, and a higher-than-usual number of crew absences.

The agency on Wednesday said there are 50 to 60 cars per month cycling through the PTC installation process. "That represents less than 15 percent of the total fleet of locomotives and cab cars and includes prep work, testing and hardware/software installation," according to spokesman Jim Smith.

The trains canceled as of 7 a.m. on Thursday were:

Morris & Essex Line

7:41 a.m (#0808). from Lake Hopatcong

Montclair Boonton Line

7:10 a.m. (#0208) from Montclair State

6:12 a.m. (#0209) from Hoboken

North Jersey Coast Line

5:53 a.m. (#3500) from South Amboy

Pascack Valley Line:

6:21 (#1606) from Spring Valley

Frustrated commuters continue to vent on social media about crowded trains and the cancellations.

How did the cancellations affect your commute? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ