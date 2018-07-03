Another beautiful New Jersey home that’s older than the nation
This one dates back to 1744, and what really impresses me about this house (and the other old houses I’ve highlighted) is how awesome they look like on the inside. Obviously, they’ve been extensively renovated, but the fact that you could get that kind of history AND a modern kitchen.
This one is in Westfield, and has five bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Just imagine all the history that house witnessed, or maybe even hosted! I’m just amazed that a house that old is still standing. Check out the pictures of the interior and be jealous.
