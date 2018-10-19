Anonymous caller scammed North Jersey McDonald’s out of $1,200

HACKETTSTOWN — Authorities in New Jersey say they are looking for a man who scammed a Hackettstown McDonald's out of $1,200.

Officials say the unidentified man called the restaurant chain store around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday and told the employee who answered that he was from corporate. WNBC-TV reports the caller told the employee to empty the restaurant's safe and use the cash inside to buy gift cards.

The caller then arraigned for a taxi to pick up the employee who dropped off the gift cards for "the man from corporate."

The Hackettstown Detective Bureau and the Warren County Prosecutor's Office are investigating.

Hackettstown police are reminding people to be cautious of any caller demanding immediate payment.

