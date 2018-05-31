And all the weather mixes together … to grey

The forecast for New Jersey, now and through the weekend, has me flashing back to 2002.

It's not because we had similar weather during this week 16 years ago — I wouldn't even know where to look that up. But for a #tbt (Throwback Thursday for the uninitiated), let's indulge in a Dave Matthews Band classic, shall we?

Disclaimer: New Jersey 101.5's Dino Flammia did not contribute to this post. Although he could have.

Alright, now that we've gotten that out of our systems, on to the weather. Thursday again brings the promise of scattered showers and thunderstorms, under mostly cloudy skies with daytime highs mainly in the 70s. The southwest portion of the state could feel a few temperature readings in the 80s throughout the day.

At night, scattered storms continue, with lows in the mid-60s up to 70.

Friday turns warmer, still humid, with the persisting chance for showers and T-storms and highs in the mid-80s. Saturday, even more showers and thunderstorms are expected, with the temperatures a bit cooler; most of the state will get mid-70s to lower 80s.

Widespread sunshine doesn't look like it'll come back until Tuesday. So ... enjoy Grey Street, everybody.

Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is on vacation and returns Monday, June 4. Patrick Lavery produces "New Jersey's First News" and is New Jersey 101.5's morning drive breaking news reporter. He thinks Carter Beauford's drumming in the final 30 seconds of DMB's "Ants Marching" is just about the greatest drum part ever recorded in human history.

