On December 21, 1988, an unidentified female was discovered in Atlantic Highlands. Her skull was found by a group of volunteers clearing space for a bicycle trail.

New Jersey State Police

The New Jersey State Police estimated the age of the girl to be between 15 and 18. She is believed to have been dead for years. The State Police website estimates her to have been between 5 and 5’3” feet tall and weighing between 100 and 115 pounds. The body was too badly decomposed to identify, although dental records taken from the skull are available as is DNA, but no fingerprints.

Items found with the body include a bra, knee socks, and platform sandals. Even with today’s sophisticated equipment the body has yet to be identified. The State Police information can be found here.

