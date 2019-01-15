On January 14th, 1984, 7 year old Gary Grant Jr. left his home in Atlantic City to go to a friend’s house and never came home. His dead body was found two days later in an abandoned lot 2 blocks from his house. He had been bludgeoned to death according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s office.

He had left his home around 12 noon to play with his friends with instructions to be home by 4 pm. When he didn’t show up on time as he almost always did, his mom became worried and called her estranged husband who left work to come home and search for his son. When his mother questioned two of his friends they both said that they had played with him but that he had headed home around 4:30 pm. The Prosecutor’s Office says that members of law enforcement searched unit 2 am to no avail. Two days later his body was found in the abandoned lot on North California Avenue. Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner, who attended the same grade school as Gary Grant Jr., says the case is still open, “There is no such thing as a cold case in Atlantic County because we are working to investigate every unsolved homicide.”

He asked anyone who might have any information about the murder to either call 609-909-7800 or visit the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office website .

