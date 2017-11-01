An interview with ‘Phil Murphy’ at a Halloween party

While taking my kids trick or treating Tuesday afternoon, we stopped off at a neighbor's house and there he was, hanging at the house. I recognized him from his magic smile. It was Democratic gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy.

I hadn't seen any Phil Murphy costumes this Halloween, nor have I seen him at the radio station. He has been invited several times, I'm thinking it must be him! So I quickly taped an impromptu conversation about his run for governor.

The New Jersey Gubernatorial election is this Tuesday November 7. Remember vote with your head, not over it!

