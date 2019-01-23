An icy shower off the Ship Bottom water tank

SHIP BOTTOM — A frozen gauge sent water cascading from a Long Beach Island water tower on Monday.

Photos posted by the Ocean County Scanner News news site showed the spray of frozen water coming off the 165 foot tower. The water instantly froze on the ground as a result of bone-chilling temperatures in the teens.

Ship Bottom police told Jersey Shore Online that the gauge indicated the tower was empty when in fact it was full. The gauge took about an hour to fix once the leak was spotted.

