Amtrak train fatally strikes ‘trespasser’ at New Brunswick

NEW BRUNSWICK — Service on the Northeast Corridor was stopped after a man was stuck by an Amtrak train on Wednesday morning.

Keystone Service train #643 struck the man near the New Brunswick station around 10:15 a.m. bringing both NJ Transit and Amtrak service to a halt between Metropark and Trenton, according to Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams. None of the 74 passengers on board were injured, according to Abrams.

NJ Transit Police are investigating the incident. Spokesman Jim Smith did not disclose the man's identity or why the man was on the tracks.

NJ Transit service was restored around 11 a.m. with 45 minute delays. Westbound trains were bypassing the New Brunswick and Edison stations. Customers must travel to Princeton Junction for eastbound service to New Brunswick and Edison.

Two of the four tracks on the Northeast Corridor were still out of service, according to Abrams.

Abraham Najarro, 24, of Plainfield was struck by an Amtrak train in Metuchen in February and suffered severe injuries. He laid injured on the ground for several hours before being discovered.

It was the second incident to affect commuters on Wednesday. The south wing of the 8th Avenue entrance of the Port Authority bus terminal were closed after the discovery of a non-hazardous white substance in the south wing.

