Amputations loom for South Jersey man with flesh-eating bacteria

MILLVILLE — Two weeks after a South Jersey man contracted a flesh-eating bacteria after a crabbing trip his condition continues to deteriorate.

The family of Angel Perez, 60, told Ocean City Patch that he is not able to talk well and is facing several amputations as he is being treated at Cooper University Hospital. Perez was first treated on July 2 after he went crabbing in the Matt's Landing area, which is part of the Maurice River.

Cumberland County Health Official Megan Sheppard told New Jersey 101.5 that Perez was exposed to a bacteria called vibrio vulnificus. Normally people are exposed to the bacteria when they eat raw or uncooked shellfish and will suffer from gastrointestinal illnesses as a result. Those usually only last for a few days. However, if the bacteria gets into the bloodstream, as it did with Perez, the consequences can be much more severe, according to Sheppard.

His daughter, Dilena Perez-Dilan, told Patch he "will lose his fingers and some toes," and could lose all of his limbs to amputation.

