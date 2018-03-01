American Red Cross of New Jersey is looking for heroes

March is Red Cross Month so the American Red Cross is looking for heroes across New Jersey to either give blood, become a volunteer or make a financial donation during one of its biggest events.

"Giving Day" is March 28, a 24-hour fundraising campaign that supports the work of the Red Cross.

Spokeswoman Diane Concannon says the American Red Cross of New Jersey is known for helping people displaced by tragedies such as house fires. She says last year, the Red Cross responded to more than 800 house fires in the Garden State, helping more than 1,900 families.

Volunteers take the call from the fire department at 2 a.m., said said.

"They'll leave their homes. They'll meet the family on the street. They'll provide emotional support as well as financial assistance." That includes shelter, food and clothing.

Volunteers are also out there teaching CPR classes and first aid and educating the community about fire safety. She hopes people in New Jersey will take part in the home fire campaign from April 28 to May 13. That's when the Red Cross visits communities and teams of volunteers install thousands of free smoke alarms.

Concannon says monetary donations are desperately needed to help set up shelters for larger-than-life disasters and to provide food, water and cleaning supplies that hopefully New Jersey will not see for quite some time. Donations can be made at www.redcross.org/givingday .

Blood donations are also crucial. The winter months were quite challenging for the Red Cross with blood donations because of weather situations canceling blood drives, as well as the outbreak of the flu.

There is always a critical need for both blood, especially O-negative, which is the universal donor. For more information on where and when to give blood is at www.redcrossblood.org .

Events in New Jersey during Red Cross Month

March 1 Blood Drive at Bally's Atlantic City

An American Red Cross blood drive will be held on March 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Bally’s Hotel and Casino, 1900 Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org .

March 1 Harlem Globetrotters Recognize Red Cross Month in Lincroft

The American Red Cross enters the second season with the Harlem Globetrotters as its official charity partner through the team’s Great Assist initiative. The Globetrotters will recognize Red Cross Month during their 7:00 p.m. game at Collins Arena in Lincroft.

March 3 Red Cross Home Fire Campaign in Morristown

Sound the Alarm home fire safety and smoke alarm installation event with Mayor Timothy P. Dougherty, Morristown Fire Department, OEM, CERT, Red Cross volunteers and community partners.

March 3 Harlem Globetrotters Recognize Red Cross Month in Trenton

The Red Cross enters the second season with the Harlem Globetrotters as its official charity partner through the team’s Great Assist initiative. The Globetrotters will recognize Red Cross Month during their 7:00 p.m. game at Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton.

March 4 Red Cross Month Kick-Off Aboard Battleship New Jersey in Camden

Join the ceremony and flag raising on Sunday from noon to 1:00 p.m. aboard the Battleship New Jersey at 62 Battleship Drive in Camden.

March 4 New Jersey Devils Recognize Red Cross Month in Newark

The New Jersey Devils will recognize Red Cross Month during their game with the Vegas Golden Knights at 5:00 p.m. at the Prudential Center in Newark.

March 10 Red Cross Home Fire Campaign in Perth Amboy

Sound the Alarm home fire safety and smoke alarm installation event on March 10 with Mayor Wilda Diaz, Perth Amboy Fire Department, Red Cross volunteers and community partners.

March 10 New Jersey Devils Blood Drive at the Prudential Center in Newark

The New Jersey Devils and official partner RWJ Barnabas Health to host their second annual blood drive in coordination with the American Red Cross. The event will take place on Saturday, March 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. To make an appointment, visit newjerseydevils.com/blooddrive .

March 15 Raising Spirits in Buena

Join the Red Cross Southern Shore Board of Directors for this fundraising event on March 15 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Buena Vista Country Club, 301 Country Club Lane in Buena.

March 17 Red Cross & Clover Gala in Farmindale

Join the Red Cross on St. Patrick’s Day for their 35 th annual fundraising gala on March 17 from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. at Eagle Oaks Golf & Country Club, 20 Shore Oaks Drive in Farmingdale.

March 24 Red Cross Home Fire Campaign in Trenton

Sound the Alarm home fire safety and smoke alarm installation event on March 24 with Mayor Eric E. Jackson, Trenton Fire and Emergency Services, Red Cross volunteers and community partners.

March 26 Red Cross Legislative Day at the State House

Red Cross volunteers and employees will be at the State House on March 26 as the State of New Jersey Senate and General Assembly present a joint resolution to the American Red Cross New Jersey Region recognizing March as Red Cross Month.

March 28 Giving Day

The Red Cross is asking everyone to support people impacted by disasters and #help1family on Giving Day – Wednesday, March 28. Your donation can help provide hope and urgent relief such as food, blankets and other essentials to people who need it most. Giving Day is a 24-hour fundraising campaign supporting the work of the Red Cross, helping people across the country in need of emergency assistance. Donate now by visiting redcross.org/givingday .