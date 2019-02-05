Attention shoppers! The stores coming to Meadowlands’ American Dream

For years, the development known as Xanadu was an eyesore along the Turnpike. Now it looks like the project is quickly taking shape.

The 3-million-square-foot American Dream mall in East Rutherford is set to open this spring. Developers say it's 55 percent entertainment and 45 percent retail. We can now confirm some of the stores that will be opening.

According to the American Dream's website, you'll be able to shop at:

Primark

Uniqlo

Victoria's Secret Pink

Victoria's Secret

Microsoft

MAC Cosmetics

Century 21

Lululemon

Banana Republic

GAP

Zara

Aritzia

Hermes

Off 5th

Sacks Fifth Avenue

Lord & Taylor

There are still some vacancies to fill in the mega-mall, but at first glance, I don't see any "unique" retail options yet. The spaces for each will undoubtedly be larger, but most of the retailers have already set up shop at Freehold Raceway Mall.

American Dream will likely become a "destination" and a tourist attraction. I'm guessing the entertainment side will be the real draw.

Already announced for the mall:

Big Snow America — An indoor snow park and chalet. It will feature an 800-foot ski slope that is 16 stories high.

Dreamworks Water park — A glass-domed, 8-acre indoor water park.

Nickelodeon Universe Theme park — 8 acres with rollercoasters and amusements for all ages.

Observation Wheel — American Dream is talking this attraction up big, and for good reason! The wheel, which is nearly as tall as the Statue of Liberty, will feature 26 climate-controlled gondolas and face Manhattan. At its peak, the views of the Big Apple will be pretty impressive.

NHL Regulation Sized Ice Skating rink

Legoland

35,000 square-foot aquarium

CMX luxury movie theaters

Once completed, American Dream will be the third largest mall in North America. They are currently hiring. Check out their website to apply .