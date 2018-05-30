Amber Alert: 11-month-old boy found but father still on the run

PATERSON — An Amber Alert was canceled Wednesday morning for an 11-month-old boy taken from his home by force, police said.

According to the alert issued by Hunterdon County Public Safety the boy was found safe but no details were disclosed. The boy's father, George Berry, 30, is not in custody.

Police said he arrived at the residence of his child's mother around 7 a.m., kicked in the front door, and punched the mother in the face, according to the alert.

The child's mother had a restraining order against George Berry.

Berry then took the boy, according to police, and fled in a silver Chrysler Town & Country, NJ license plate N47JRM, which has since been recovered in Paterson.

George Berry was described as a black male, standing 5'7" and weighing 160 pounds.

Paterson police asked anyone with information about their location to call them at 973-321-1111.

