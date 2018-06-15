Amazon plans New Jersey’s 9th fulfillment center

Amazon is preparing its ninth fulfillment center in New Jersey.

A 1 million-square-foot center will open on East Pearl Street on the Burlington Township/Burlington City line will create 600 new jobs, according to a statement from Amazon obtained by NJ.com.

The company said it employs 16,000 people in New Jersey.

Amazon already owns fulfillment centers in Avenel, Carteret, Cranbury, Edison, Florence, Logan and Robbinsville with plans to open a smaller facility at 650,000 square feet in West Deptford.

Newark is also one of 20 finalists for Amazon's "HQ2" second headquarters, which could bring 50,000 jobs with it.