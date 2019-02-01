Amazing how quickly rivers freeze over in NJ

Just three days ago you couldn't find a sliver of ice on the Delaware River. After a few days of single digit nights and highs in the teens or low 20's and the whole river is transformed into an icy wonderland. Luckily in a few days we will be approaching 60 degrees and most of this will melt away. Any sustained freeze will cause an "ice jam" that will flood the Jersey side of the river in and around Trenton. Oh, it's happened. But for now we can appreciate how cool the frozen river looks before it causes any trouble

More from New Jersey 101.5: