Allow me to reintroduce myself — Acting Asst. Jr. Meteorologist

Baby Z's arrival is coming very soon (and you can guess the kid's name for iPlay America tickets), which means among other things that I'm going to get bumped further down the Townsquare Media Meteorologist depth chart. But until that happens, let's talk about some wildly fluctuating — and potentially record — weather in the days ahead.

Monday brings clouds back into the daytime picture after bright and sunny skies (and some serious snow melt) on Sunday. In fact, showers are likely by the afternoon, with high temperatures ranging from the mid-40s in North Jersey to the mid-50s in South Jersey. Rain continues through Monday evening, with drizzle and fog lingering after midnight and overnight lows mostly in the 40s.

Tuesday should begin a two-day run of near record warmth for this time of year. Morning clouds and fog give way to sunshine in the afternoon, with highs mainly in the mid- to upper 60s. However, the Cape May area could well feel temperatures in the 70s.

Everywhere in the Garden State looks like a good bet for 70s on Wednesday, with early patchy fog again, but then partly cloudy skies later on.

A chance of rain Wednesday night portends a huge cooldown by Thursday; we'll delve into that a little bit more tomorrow.

Oh ... and my money's on "Meatloaf Zarrow."

Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is on paternity leave and returns Tuesday, March 6. Patrick Lavery produces "New Jersey's First News" and is New Jersey 101.5's morning drive breaking news reporter.

More from New Jersey 101.5: