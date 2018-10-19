AG’s office investigates Vineland fatal police shooting

VINELAND — The state Attorney General’s office is investigating a police-involved shooting in the parking lot of a car rental company on Thursday afternoon that left a man dead.

Detectives from the Cape May Prosecutor’s Office and Lower Township officers encountered the man around 3:30 p.m. in the lot of Just for Wheels Car, Truck and Van Rent on South Delsea Drive in Vineland around 3:30 p.m., during a "law enforcement operation," according to Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal.

One of the detectives shot the man, who was later pronounced dead at Inspira Medical Center. Grewal did not disclose the events that led to the shooting, the nature of the incident being investigated, or which department's officer fired the fatal shot. Vineland is located in Cumberland County.

Delsea Drive was closed for most of the afternoon commute for the ongoing investigation.

The identity of the man who was shot was also not disclosed pending notification of his family.

Blurry footage of the scene posted by 6 ABC Action News showed officers around a sedan with an open driver's side door. "Why'd they shoot him," asked a woman's voice in the video.

Vineland police were involved in a fatal shooting in July after Rashaun Washington, 37, of Camden claimed to be holding a bomb at a home on Wood Street. The “bomb” actually turned out to be a pair of 8-inch garden shears wrapped in a t-shirt, investigators say.

Vineland police were not named as being involved with Thursday's incident.

The Attorney General's office is required by law to investigate all incidents of deadly force by police. The case must be presented to a grand jury for review.

