AG Grewal and Spadea find common ground supporting police

Great night MCing the annual State Troopers Union awards event.

I had an opportunity to meet Attorney General Gurbir Grewal . While we definitely don’t agree on politics, we found important common ground in supporting our police.

Look for him to join me in the future on the air helping spread the word on positive support for law enforcement.

