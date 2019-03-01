After sharing 6,000 child porn images, NJ man will be supervised for life

CARTERET — A borough man was sentenced Friday to five years in prison after he was caught sharing thousands of images of child sexual abuse.

Kevin M. Groeger, 64, pleaded guilty in October to second-degree distribution of child pornography. He was among 79 child predators and child pornographer caught in a state sting that ended in November 2017.

State prosecutors said investigators found more than 6,000 videos and images of child pornography on Groeger's computers.

While authorities did not accuse Groeger of creating any of the images, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Groeger's online library "further victimized those children and contributed to the demand for these abhorrent materials."

Groeger must serve at least 2 ½ years of his sentence and then must register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law and be subject to parole supervision for life.

“Offenders like Groeger go to great lengths to avoid detection, employing various methods to cloak their identities, for the sole purpose of sharing horrific images and videos of children being sexually abused,” State Police Colonel Patrick Callahan said Friday in a statement.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .