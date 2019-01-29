After over 90 years, NJ carnival is calling it quits in Califon

CALIFON — Hunterdon County has said goodbye to a nearly century-old tradition, as the Califon Fire Company has cancelled its annual carnival.

The fire department delivered the news in a letter shared online Tuesday evening. The decision was made based on rising costs, lower volunteer commitment and the longtime amusement company being unable to provide rides and services.

Last year's was the 98th Califon Fire Carnival . The fundraiser and community event was held each summer, during the week surrounding the Fourth of July.

A Facebook group was created around the time that news broke of the carnival's cancellation. Longtime attendees have been sharing their favorite memories from watching fireworks, to hayrides and eating steamed clams and "carnival food."

Califon Fire Carnival throwback to 1969 (courtesy Gay Zydiak)



