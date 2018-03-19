After man slashed by ‘monster in a road rage,’ family needs help

DEPTFORD — Police continue to search for a suspect in the death of a Gloucester Township man slashed in the face during an apparently road-rage incident.

"On March 7, 2018, all of our lives were changed forever when Joe was viciously slashed across his face by an evil, hateful monster in a road rage incident," a GoFundMe page looking to raise money for Joseph Pirri's family says. "Joe was just trying to get home from work during the worst Nor'Easter of the year."

Pirri was killed during what authorities have described road rage incident in the middle of last Wednesday's nor'easter, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. The assailant was described by Pirri before his death as being a black man wearing a gray vest and jeans, the prosecutor's office said.

The man was driving what is believed to be a white and tan Ford pickup truck with a crew cab, leaving the scene "in an aggressive manner," the prosecutor's office said.

The GoFundMe calls Pirri "the true definition of a "GOOD GUY," and said that he "would have given the shirt off his back to anyone or his last dollar if someone needed it."

Pirri was married with two children, according to the page.

The page was established to help Pirri's wife Megan, who is suffering from financial hardship, as a result of his death, the page ays. The page was established two days ago and has raised just shy of $7,000 out of a goal of $25,000.

A spokesperson for the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said on Monday that there were no new developments to report in Pirri's death.

