After his passing, Trev remembers almost meeting David Cassidy

I became a David Cassidy fan watching Partridge Family reruns. I loved the songs especially "I Woke Up In Love This Morning." Cassidy to me was a pop star who wanted to be a rock star and it haunted him for most of his life. I saw him in Atlantic City in the nineties and not only did he sing all the Partridge family hits exactly as you remember them, but sang and danced a full cabaret show. The man was a talent! I almost saw him last summer when he played the Manalapan Fair. My sister said he was great.