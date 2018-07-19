After deadly crash, Paramus buys buses with shoulder belts

PARAMUS — This Bergen County borough's school district is buying six buses equipped with three-point seat belts, part of its efforts to improve safety following a crash in May that killed a student and a teacher.

The Paramus Board of Education will pay $621,906 for the 54-passenger buses, with the seat belts costing an additional $5,300 per bus.

The changes come in the wake of the deadly May 17 crash in Mount Olive.

(Williams Family/GoFundMe)

Investigators say the crash was caused by bus driver Hudy Muldrow, when he missed a turn then crossed three lanes of traffic on Interstate 80 to attempt an illegal U-turn. The bus collided with a dump truck, and the impact tore the bus apart.

Muldrow's lawyer has said there is no evidence he was trying to turn onto the median.

