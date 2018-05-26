After boat crash, Weehawken gets prom redo

WEEHAWKEN — The prom is back on for Weehawken High School students.

The school's prom on board the Cornucopia Destiny was cut short when the party boat crashed into the smaller Sundancer twice while it was docked in the Hudson River in Hoboken on Thursday night.

The crunching of metal and breaking glass in the crash could be heard in a video taken by Matt Stone.

District schools superintendent Robert R. Zywicki on Friday said the dance is back on for Sunday, June 10, onboard the Spirit of New Jersey.

Zywicki told New Jersey 101.5 in an email that once the students were back in Weehawken he began contacting restaurants and hotels about the possibility of hosting a "redo" prom. Despite the incident students still wanted the promo on a yacht like they originally planned.

The manager of Spirit of New Jersey reached out to me very early Friday morning and offered their assistance," the superintendent said. "The folks at Spirit of New Jersey were very accommodating in quickly securing a new date. Now our seniors can #RedoTheProm before graduation."

Mustafa Kili, owner of the Cornucopia Destiny told News 12 New Jersey that most on board didn't know about the collision. He told the news outlet the Coast Guard is checking the craft's steering lock.

The captain could be heard shouting "I have no control" moments before the crash.

The 95 students on board were checked out by first responders, according to Zywicki, and taken to the Weekhawken VFW Lodge to finish the evening.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report

